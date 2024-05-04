'Bet's on': Eby and Smith make playful wager ahead of Canucks-Oilers playoff matchup
The premiers of British Columbia and Alberta are joining in on the fun as hockey fans gear up for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith challenged David Eby to a bet Friday night after the Vancouver Canucks clinched their first round series over the Nashville Predators, securing a matchup with the Edmonton Oilers, who took their series on Wednesday.
In a social media post, she proposed the loser of the all-Canadian Round 2 series must deliver a statement in their provincial legislature written by the winner while wearing the opponent’s jersey.
In a response, Eby accepted the wager, and took a stab at the other Albertan team in the process.
“In this vast democracy called Canada, we must often set aside our differences to come together,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “But over the coming weeks, British Columbians and Edmontonians will have to set aside what we have in common (hating the Calgary Flames) for hockey glory.”
There is no official word on when what is sure to be an exciting series kicks off, but analysts are predicting Game 1 to happen on Tuesday, because Pearl Jam is performing at Rogers Arena on Monday.
As the Pacific Division champions, the Canucks have home ice advantage, meaning the first two games of the series will be in Vancouver.
The Oilers and the Canucks faced off four times during the regular season, and Vancouver won every game, including the 8-1 upset of a season opener in October. Edmonton ended up finishing second to the Canucks in the division.
The Canucks eliminated the Predators in Game 6 of the first series, while the Oilers finished off the Los Angeles Kings in five games.
