Video shows gaggle of geese stopping traffic on Highway 1 near Vancouver

A mother goose and her goslings caused a bit of a traffic jam on a busy stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Vancouver Saturday.

DriveBC shared a video of the incident on social media, showing the gaggle walking next to the median near the Kensington Road exit in Burnaby as well as a sign on the highway warning drivers about wildlife on the road.

At one point, the birds make their way into the fast lane and a motorist stops his car to try to shoo them back to safety. However, the bids continue crossing as traffic backs up and another person gets out of their vehicle and joins the effort to get them safely across.

Ultimately, the family of fowl ended up in the grassy area on the other side of the road.

“Thanks to those who slowed down and stopped to assist these little ones on a busy stretch of road!” the post from DriveBC says.