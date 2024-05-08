'Sophisticated' cyberattacks detected on B.C. government networks, premier says

There have been "sophisticated cybersecurity incidents” detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.

Few details have been shared with the public, but Eby said the province is working with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security to determine the extent of the cyberattacks.

"There is no evidence at this time that sensitive information has been compromised," the premier said in a statement. "However, the investigation is ongoing and we have more work to do to determine what information may have been accessed."

The confirmation comes one week after CTV News reported that all government employees were directed to immediately change their passwords.

At the time, a spokesperson said there was no link to the high-profile cyberattack against London Drugs that forced the company to close all 79 stores for several days.

The B.C. government is now seeking "additional measures to safeguard data and information systems," according to Eby's statement.

"Cybersecurity threats are a constant reality of the modern world and continue to grow in seriousness," he said.

"I know the public will have many questions about these incidents, and we will be as transparent as we can without compromising the investigation. As this complex work proceeds, government will provide British Columbians with updates and information as we are able."

B.C.'s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner has also been notified.

Earlier on Monday, London Drugs president Clint Mahlman apologized to customers for the company's cybersecurity breach, which remains under investigation.

He did not provide any further details on the nature of the cyberattack, but the company previously said there has been no evidence customer data – including personal health information from London Drugs pharmacies – was compromised.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Penny Daflos