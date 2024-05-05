Vancouver statues get custom Canucks jerseys

Larger-than-life bronze sculptures in Vancouver have been outfitted with custom Canucks jerseys as the team returns home to gear up for the first game of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The West End art installation A-maze-ing Laughter has been a fixture at English Bay since 2009.

But this weekend some of the 14 figures – which stand about three metres tall and weigh in at over 250 kilograms each – got a makeover.

And it’s not clear who was responsible.

The installation is part of the City of Vancouver’s public art program but decking the laughing men out in blue and green wasn’t the city’s doing.

“The city did not install these jerseys,” an emailed response to a CTV News query reads.

“We have been showing our support of the Canucks in other ways throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including illuminating Burrard Bridge, City Hall and Bloedel Conservatory during Round 1 and proudly flying the Canucks flag at City Hall.”

This isn’t the first or only time during this playoff run that a massive jersey has mysteriously shown up on a local landmark. Last month, the giant stone statues guarding the entrance to the Lions Gate Bridge were similarly outfitted.

Artist Yue Minjun’s work was brought to the city as part of the Vancouver Biennieale. It was donated to the city in 2012 by Chip and Shannon Wilson through their family foundation.

“My intention when making this series of sculptures was to use art to touch the heart of each visitor and to have them enjoy what art brings to them,” Minjun said in a description of the artwork on the Vancouver Bienniale’s website.

The jerseys first showed up on the statues Saturday and were still there Sunday afternoon.

The Canucks play their next game Tuesday in Vancouver.