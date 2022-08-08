Mystery irritant at B.C. playground causes kids' eyes, skin to burn

The playground at Chilliwack's Central Elementary school on Aug. 8, 2022, three days after a mystery irritant caused children's eyes and skin to burn. The playground at Chilliwack's Central Elementary school on Aug. 8, 2022, three days after a mystery irritant caused children's eyes and skin to burn.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener