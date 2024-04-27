B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup

Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.

Held annually, the World Beer Cup calls itself the “Olympics of beer” and saw gold, silver and bronze awards handed out for 110 categories selected by a panel of 280 judges. The 2024 awards ceremony was held Wednesday in Las Vegas.

In total, 17 Canadian beers took home medals. Four of those went to breweries in B.C.

Victoria’s Phillips Brewing and Malting Co. won gold in the American-style sour ale category for its “Dinosour Stone Fruit.”

Another gold went to Whistler Brewing Co. in the chocolate beer category for “Whistler Winter Dunkel.”

In the historical beer category, Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing won silver for “Hunting Lodge.”

And Shaketown Brewing Co. in North Vancouver took home a bronze with “Pre-Prohibition Pilsner” in the American-style Pilsner category.

“Each award represents not only exceptional quality but also innovation and creativity, driving the global craft beer industry forward,” said Chris Williams, competition director of the World Beer Cup, in a statement.

“This year’s winners exemplify the spirit of craftsmanship and ingenuity and showcase the diverse flavors and techniques that make beer an art form. Congratulations to this year’s winners for their outstanding achievements in brewing.”