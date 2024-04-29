Arrest made in fatal White Rock stabbing

Homicide investigators have arrested a man for the fatal stabbing of Kulwinder Singh Sohi in White Rock.

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday, according to a brief statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“This remains a very active investigation,” spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said. “We recognize the public's concern for safety and want to provide updates as soon as possible."

Sohi was killed last Tuesday evening on the White Rock Promenade. The fatal stabbing came two days after another man was stabbed in the same area in an attack that appeared to be random. That victim is now recovering at home.

Authorities say they have neither “confirmed, nor ruled out” the possibility the same person was behind both stabbings.

A vigil for Sohi was held Sunday. His brother told those gathered he wanted to see the person responsible brought to justice and local politicians acknowledged the fear, anger and frustration that have gripped the community since the stabbings.

This is a developing story. More to come.