London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data

London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.

The retailer now says personal data may have been compromised in the incident, marking a reversal from a previous statement indicating the company had no reason to believe any such personal information had been breached.

As the company entered the third day of store closures Tuesday, it released a statement saying investigators are "currently assessing the extent to which any data has been compromised in the incident," which forced the closure of all store locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba over the weekend.

"In the event our investigation determines that personal information was impacted, we will notify affected individuals in accordance with privacy laws," the statement said.

When will London Drugs reopen?

London Drugs says it has temporarily disabled its telephone lines as part of its internal investigation into the attack, noting the phones will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so.

Pharmacy staff will remain at London Drugs locations to assist those customers with urgent medical needs, according to the company.

"We advise customers to visit their local store in-person during regular business hours for immediate support and until the phone lines are back in service," the statement said.

London Drugs president and chief operating officer Clint Mahlman called the closure a "very difficult time" for the company, saying in the statement that staff are "working around the clock to have all stores fully operational" when possible.

London Drugs has more than 80 stores across Western Canada. As of yet, the B.C.-based retailer has provided no timeline for when its stores may reopen.