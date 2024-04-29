Speculation swirls around who will start in goal for Vancouver Canucks in Game 5
It’s been 20 years since an NHL team won three playoff games in the same series with three different goaltenders. It was the Vancouver Canucks in 2004, and the Canucks have done it again in their first-round series against the Nashville Predators.
Starting goalie Thatcher Demko won Game 1 before bowing out of the series with an injury. Casey DeSmith stepped in and lost Game 2 before notching in a win in Nashville in Game 3. He suffered what’s believed to be a minor injury, and third-string goalie Arturs Silovs was between the pipes for the Canucks stunning come-from-behind overtime victory in Game 4 Sunday afternoon. It was the young Latvian’s first NHL playoff game.
“Really happy for him, played great,” said Canucks defensemen Tyler Myers. “Looking at that second period specifically, coming out of it only one goal down, goes to show how well he was playing.”
Canucks coach Rick Tocchet praised the team’s depth in net, but wouldn’t say who will start Game 5. five.
“It goes by hour. We will see how Casey is today. We are not making a decision at this moment,” said Tocchet on Monday.
Considering both DeSmith and Silovs won games that many thought the Canucks should have lost, Kevin Woodley with In Goal magazine says deciding on a starter for Tuesday night game won’t be easy.
“I think they are both capable. I think the experience Casey has, my hunch is it would be his job to lose still,” said Woodley.
But he added if the mysterious injury that kept DeSmith out of Game 4 is still impacting him, the Canucks should consider starting Silovs.
“If there is any chance there is anything lingering, why would you take that given how well Arty played? He’s given you that margin to maybe give Casey a little more time to make sure when he does return he is 100 per cent,” Woodley said.
While Canucks fans won’t find out who will start until game day, it won’t be Thatcher Demko, who remains week to week with a knee injury. But the team’s number one netminder did get some good news Monday. It was announced he’s one of three finalists for the Vezina trophy, the NHL award for the top regular season goaltender.
“Very deserving, he had an unbelievable year,” said Myers.
“If not for that injury down the stretch he probably has a real chance to be the winner,” added Woodley.
Demko would likely trade all the accolades for a chance to return to playoff hockey this season. But he will have to watch one of his backups take the ice on Tuesday, as the Canucks try to close out the Predators at home.
Woodley says while that’s not ideal, the team has proven they can win with any of their top goalies.
“You have to trust not just in the goaltenders themselves in that moment, but in the team to continue to play the way they have all season in front of them.”
