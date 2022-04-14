Kids exposed to 'suspicious substance' – possibly hot sauce – on Port Moody playground, police say

The playground at Aspenwood Elementary School in Port Moody, B.C., is seen behind caution tape in an image provided by police. The playground at Aspenwood Elementary School in Port Moody, B.C., is seen behind caution tape in an image provided by police.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener