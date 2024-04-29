Richmond residents call out city councillors over conduct

Two Richmond residents claim members of city council stepped over the line during the tense meetings regarding the establishment of a supervised drug consumption site.

In February, city council heard from the public and debated whether the city should open a supervised drug consumption site at Richmond General Hospital.

Sheldon Starrett and Fion Lo, both opposed to the site, invited media to Richmond City Hall today to call for changes they say are needed to help hold members accountable.

“We think there needs to be a channel in the code of conduct for members of the public, and also for city staff and others to initiate complaints against city councillors,” said Starrett, who ran unsuccessfully for council 2022.

Starrett specifically called out Coun. Kash Heed for his conduct during a Feb. 13 meeting in which he voted to explore the possibility of a supervised consumption site.

“Kash Heed went into a tirade against Coun. (Alexa) Loo for changing her vote,” said Starrett.

Starrett pointed to what Heed said when he addressed the fellow councillor following her vote on the issue.

“She is the one who surprises me. She voted differently on this issue in committee and I respect that she has changed her mind but at no time did she bring any of these concerns forward to me. She has a lack of understanding despite being explained several times the difference between an overdose prevention site and a supervised consumption site,” Heed continues. “Twenty-six people have died. Is she not concerned with the respect of the 26 people who have died? We know she has political aspirations.”

Starrett did not call for Heed’s resignation but does feel his conduct should be investigated.

Fion Lo also spoke to media Monday, calling for an apology from Mayor Malcolm Brodie after he stopped her from speaking at a recent council meeting.

“I would like the mayor to make a public apology for his actions and maintain impartiality when applying rules,” said Lo.

Brodie stopped Lo when she started speaking about other councillors including Heed. Lo brought up a moment during the Feb 13 council meeting in which Heed threatened legal action against a member of the public who was speaking against the supervised consumption site.

Both Brodie and Heed denied CTV News' request for comment.

Coun. Carol Day says she welcomes both Starrett and Lo to raise their issues, but disagrees that any of her colleagues stepped over the line.

“It’s become political, which is really sad,” said Day, regarding the public divide surrounding the supervised consumption site. “There are people that are seeking office that are trying to manipulate the system and to create fear and anger where there shouldn’t be any.”

Despite council voting to explore the idea, Vancouver Coastal Health decided not to pursue a supervised consumption site. Day says now the city is focusing on treatment and rehabilitation facilities.

Starrett meanwhile says he’ll continue to push for a change in the rules to give residents a greater voice in raising concerns against elected officials

“We will keep up pressure on city politicians and if not, we will start asking our provincial politicians if there’s a possibility they can change provincial legislation.”