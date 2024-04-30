Mounties investigating after man found shot in Langley, B.C.

Mounties are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found on the side of the road in Langley, B.C., early Tuesday morning.

The victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived and transported him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the local RCMP detachment said in a statement.

Paramedics called police to the area of 204 Street and 68 Avenue in the Willoughby neighbourhood around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say that where man was found along the side of the road may not have been where the shooting took place.

Officers closed 68 Avenue to traffic between 204 and 205 streets for their investigation.

The avenue was expected to remain closed until late morning as police canvassed the neighbourhood to identify witnesses and gather evidence, the statement said.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and police are working to determine the location and possible motive for the shooting," according to the Langley RCMP.

Anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance video from the area taken between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.