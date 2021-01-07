VANCOUVER -- Mounties in the B.C. Interior are investigating whether a newly discovered body is connected to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Creston police say they were called to the Highway 3 pullout near Summit Creek Bridge on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. They received reports of a man and woman in need of medical assistance after they were stabbed by a suspect who then fled in one of the victim's vehicles.

When officers arrived, a 40-year-old man from Calgary was in grave condition. In spite of receiving first aid, he died at the scene.

The second victim, a 25-year-old woman from the West Kootenay, was also seriously injured. She was taken to hospital where she later died.

"This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence," said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner in a news release.

"Investigators have reason to believe the suspect and the victims were known to one another."

Mounties later found the stolen vehicle about 70 kilometres west, near Salmo.

On Thursday morning, a front-line officer in Salmo was called about a man who appeared to be passed out near an electrical shed at a local motel. But when the officer arrived, it was clear the man was dead.

Police are now investigating whether there is a connection between this man and the deaths near Creston.

"While we have yet to confirm this man is connected to the on-going homicide investigation, we are certainly alive to the possibility. We are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to identify him, which will aid in making that determination," Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a news release.

"We understand there is significant interest in both investigations, however we ask the public avoid the area, to allow the investigation into the man’s death to continue."

Anyone with information should contact Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.