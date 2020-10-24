VANCOUVER -- A 16-year-old was stabbed Friday night at a middle school in Port Coquitlam.

Port Coquitlam RCMP say that they received phone calls about the incident at Minnekhada Middle School around 9 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located one 16 year old male with stab wounds and administered First Aid until paramedics arrived,” reads a news release from RCMP.

Police say that incident is isolated and that they arrested a suspect.

“The other officers on scene were able to quickly gather information that led to the arrest of another 16 year old suspect,” reads the statement.

Police also say the victim is expected to survive and has been taken to a nearby hospital “to be treated for serious non-life threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward to police by calling 604-945-1550 and quoting file 2020-28842.