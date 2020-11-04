VANCOUVER -- A stabbing in Richmond, B.C., is believed to have been a targeted incident, Mounties say.

The RCMP provided information in a news release Wednesday of an incident that occurred three days prior in the city's downtown core.

They say a victim was involved in some type of altercation with several suspects. During that time, he was stabbed.

The suspects left the scene in a dark coloured SUV before police arrived in the area of No. 3 Road and Westminster Highway.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of "multiple stab wounds," the RCMP said. He has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.