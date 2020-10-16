VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after a stabbing in a Vancouver park sent a man to hospital.

The stabbing occurred inside a tent in Strathcona Park, police believe.

It happened sometime around midnight Friday, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release later that morning.

Police said he was located about eight hours later by a woman who found him on the corner of Raymur Avenue and Venables Street.

The man was wrapped in a towel soaked in blood, investigators say.

He was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

VPD Const. Tania Visintin described the 46-year-old's injuries as "major stab wounds."

"It is very troubling to know this man was suffering from extensive injuries for eight hours or more before paramedics or police were called," she said.

Two people have been arrested and are considered "possible suspects," the VPD said.

Given that many are living in the park, which is being used as a homeless camp, police believe someone has more information, and are asking anyone who knows more about the incident to come forward.