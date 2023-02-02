Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Burnaby, IHIT called in

A man was found fatally shot in a vehicle on a residential street in Burnaby Thursday afternoon, and homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

Mounties received reports around noon that a dead body had been found on the 7400-block of Mulberry Place.

"When police arrived, they located a man deceased in a vehicle. Police secured the scene and will remain in the area as the investigation continues," a statement from the Burnaby RCMP says.

Authorities have released few details but say they believe the shooting was targeted. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam video from the area from the past few days to call 1-877-551-IHIT.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.