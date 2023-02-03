Fatal shooting of Burnaby teen may be connected to Surrey vehicle fire: IHIT

Homicide investigators are looking into whether a vehicle fire in Surrey on Thursday morning is connected to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Burnaby hours later.

Mounties in Burnaby found the deceased teen with gunshot wounds in a vehicle shortly before noon, though investigators believe the shooting happened closer to 9 a.m. and was likely targeted.

“Investigators are working to determine if it was connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” reads a statement issued Friday by the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team, which has taken conduct of the case.

Shortly after 9 a.m., IHIT says, a vehicle fire was reported in Surrey near 173 Street and 101 Avenue.

Investigators are now working to see if the scorched SUV, a white Nissan Rouge, is linked to the fatal Burnaby shooting.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT says the team will be speaking to neighbours and canvassing for video in both areas throughout Friday.

“If you were in either area between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and have dash cam video, please contact IHIT immediately,” Pierotti wrote in the statement.

IHIT can be reached by phone at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc-gc.ca.