'Major shift' in weather the first test of B.C.'s revamped heat warning system

'Major shift' in weather the first test of B.C.'s revamped heat warning system

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar

Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener