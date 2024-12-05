B.C. launches review of 911 services after complaints about costs, transparency

British Columbia is launching a review of the province's 911 emergency service after complaints about escalating costs and lack of transparency.

Public Safety Minister Garry Begg says in a statement the review is to "ensure these services remain effective and sustainable for years to come" and to understand the cost increases.

Premier David Eby had said in September during his keynote address to the Union of BC Municipalities that he intended to conduct an independent study into 911 services.

The Public Safety Ministry says municipalities, law enforcement and other emergency services have raised concerns over a "lack of operational and financial transparency" and "unsustainable levy increases" at E-Comm, the non-profit that maintains the 911 system.

Begg's office says the independent study will review E-Comm's financial records to assess sustainability and efficiency, and recommendations on improvements will be made.

The union representing B.C.'s emergency communications professionals says in a separate news release that it's eager to participate in the review, and members have been "raising alarm bells" about 911 service and staffing for years.

“It’s not just about service and response levels,” says Donald Grant, president of CUPE 8911. “There are serious problems with the governance structure at E-Comm, which led to a lack of accountability and transparency to the communities and the people it is meant to serve.”

The province says 911 services will not be disrupted during the review.

