VANCOUVER
    • Fatal crash closes Vancouver intersection

    Police were called to a fatal collision at Nanaimo Street and Kingsway on Dec. 5, 2024.
    Share

    Police are on scene after a fatal collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.

    The crash occurred at Kingsway and Nanaimo Street, the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post just after 1:30 p.m., asking drivers to avoid the area.

    No additional details were provided, including whether if it was the cyclist who died. The department said it will provide updates when available.

