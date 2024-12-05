B.C. minister stepping away from role following cancer diagnosis

B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development, Grace Lore, is stepping away from her role after being diagnosed with cancer.

Lore, who was recently reappointed to the role, issued a statement saying she received a "very sudden" diagnosis of colorectal cancer late last month.

"I am working with medical professionals to address this head on, right away. To that end, I am temporarily stepping away from my role as Minister of Children and Family Development to look after my health," she said Thursday.

"This file is so important and requires the full attention of someone to make the changes we need because kids need us to get it right."

Lore said she still plans to participate in important votes in the house when the B.C. NDP returns to the legislature with the slimmest of majority governments next year.

"I’m committed to beating this cancer and getting back to work for British Columbians as soon as I can," Lore said.

Premier David Eby said Lore will be temporarily replaced by Coquitlam-Burke Mountain MLA Jodie Wickens. Wickens was appointed as Minister of State for Child Care and Children and Youth with Support Needs last month.

"Grace has persevered through immense personal family challenges in recent years, including the illness of her young son. She is an inspiration to me and to people right across the province," he said.

"Our entire B.C. NDP caucus and larger movement is sending her strength and love during this time, as I know many British Columbians will be when they hear this news. "