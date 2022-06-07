Coroners' review reveals true death toll of B.C.'s 2021 heat dome

An investigation into hundreds of deaths in British Columbia during a weather phenomenon known as a "heat dome" showed that nearly all the deaths occurred indoors.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe and a death-review panel released a report Tuesday, saying 98 per cent of the deaths happened inside. The report also revealed that 67 per cent of those who died were aged 70 or older and 56 per cent lived alone.

Coming up LIVE at 1 p.m.: Reaction from the provincial ministers of health and public safety

Extreme heat in 2021 claimed 619 lives across the province as temperatures broke records and surpassed 40 C for several days in a row in late June and early July. B.C. saw quadruple the number of deaths the region typically sees during that time.

Outlining a list of recommendations in the report from a panel of subject-matter experts, chief medical officer with the B.C. Coroners Service Dr. Jatinder Baidwan said weather-related emergencies from climate change will continue to be an issue.

"We know that future heat events like last summer's are certain to occur," he said. "Together we can help ensure that we're ready to respond and prevent any preventable loss of life."

The panel's recommendations included implementing a co-ordinated heat alert response system, identifying and supporting vulnerable populations, and creating long-term mitigation strategies

WHO WERE THE VICTIMS?

The report revealed more information about who the victims of the 2021 heat dome were, suggesting which vulnerable populations need to be supported in the future, as the panel recommended.

"The people who died were people who, for a myriad of reasons, were overcome by the effects of extreme heat," Baidwan said. "Most lacked access to cooler buildings or air-conditioned spaces. Many were older adults who had chronic health conditions. Many had communicated that they were feeling unwell and were having difficulty managing in the hot conditions that we faced."

For example, the report said heat-related deaths were higher among people who were on a chronic-disease registry, like those with schizophrenia, substance-use disorder, epilepsy, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, depression, asthma, mood and anxiety disorders and diabetes.

As well, the reports said more than 60 per cent of those who died had seen a medical professional within the month before they died.

More of those who died "lived in socially or materially deprived neighbourhoods" and most didn't have adequate cooling systems in their homes.

Nearly three-quarters of the deaths happened in Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities and most didn't have adequate cooling systems like air conditioners or fans.

DELAYED RESPONSE?

The panel's report also suggested a slow response from agencies tasked with notifying the public about the extreme heat, saying there was "a lag between the heat alerts issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada" and how public agencies and individuals responded.

"Extreme heat emergency alerts must be paired with clear protocols to ensure no time is lost in responding to a heat emergency," Baidwan said. "The protocols must recognize the seriousness of the emergency and the potential for a mass-casualty event."

Emergency crews were also impacted, with 911 callers facing significant delays in some cases.

According to the report, 29 per cent of 911 calls took more than the service-level target of five seconds to be answered between June 26 and June 30. On June 29, 52 per cent of the calls took more than five seconds to answer.

For some, it was even worse. The report said in 17 instances, 911 callers "were placed on hold for an extended period of time" and in six cases, "callers were tod there was no ambulance available at the time of their call."

CO-ORDINATED HEAT ALERTS

One of the panel's recommendations is to task the province with adopting a heat alert and response system, or HARS, through a pilot project by the end of the month. Part of that includes categorizing extreme weather events as either a "heat warning" or an "extreme heat emergency."

On Monday, the province expanded its Alert Ready system, which sends notifications to cellphones, to include both the heat warnings and extreme heat emergencies.

The criteria for the first alert is when there are two or more consecutive days in which the maximum daytime temperature is above the normal threshold.

The province said the alert for a heat warning would go out when there's a moderate increase in health risk.

It expects this type of alert may go out up to three times a summer.

A second extreme heat emergency may be declared when the risk is high to the public, and the max daytime temperatures are above the threshold for three days or more.

The government anticipates this type of alert may occur twice in a decade.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Bhinder Sajan and Penny Daflos