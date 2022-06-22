B.C. weather forecast: Most of province told to brace for '1st hot stretch of summer'

A blanket of special weather statements across B.C. from Environment Canada alerted locals they should brace for "the first hot stretch of summer."

The weather agency's alerts said communities in B.C.'s Interior and South Coast will experience "warmer-than-average temperatures" starting on the weekend.

For parts of the Interior, like Kelowna, Penticton and the Kootenays, temperatures could get to the low- to mid-30s. Overnight, lows won't dip below the mid-teens, Environment Canada's advisory said.

Metro Vancouver is forecast to see daytime highs hitting the 30s as well.

"On Friday, inland temperatures will reach into the upper 20s. Through the weekend and into early next week, temperatures in the low 30s are forecast," Environment Canada's prediction said.

"There will be some respite from the elevated daytime temperatures as overnight lows fall into the mid-teens."

With the higher temperatures, Environment Canada warned there will be an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability, which could lead to higher stream flows.

"Although heat is expected, bodies of water still remain cool for this time of year and may pose a risk of hypothermia when exposed to cold water for a prolonged period of time," the weather agency's alert said.

By the middle of next week, near-normal weather temperatures are expected to return.