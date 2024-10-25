Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood

Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.

"(It's a place) where Indigenous children and families can feel really safe and well taken care of,” said Kendra Gage, executive director of the Hulitan Family and Community Services Society, which runs the new facility.

"It is the first and only trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care center on the island,” said Gage.

The centre aims to provide families with wraparound services for their children, free of charge to Indigenous families.

"We have cultural programming, we have therapists available, we have higher staff-to-child ratios,” said the executive director.

Parents call it a unique model unlike any other child-care centre their kids have attended.

"It's a place where I feel that my child is surrounded by love,” said Gretta Kawahara.

"Cody is just thriving here,” said Katlin Costello. “He really loves coming here and there is just nothing like it."

The centre was created through a partnership between many stakeholders, including the City of Colwood, the Ministry of Education and the Sooke School District, which donated the land. The district is leasing the land to Hulitan for the next 15 years for only one dollar.

"Facilities like this make sure that kids are not at risk,” said Paul Block, superintendent of the Sooke School District.

The centre is split between infant and toddler care and care for three-to-five-year-olds.

"Then we have our Journeys of the Heart program here,” said Gage.

That's a 10-month cultural learning program for Indigenous children and their families designed to nurture a child’s cultural identity.

"We're not asking children to fit into our world, we're going to pivot for them,” said Gage.

It’s a new take on early childhood learning aimed at creating a solid foundation going forward for Indigenous kids.