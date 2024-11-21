B.C. RCMP say multiple victims injured in single vehicle crash

VANCOUVER
    Mounties on Vancouver Island say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left "multiple" people injured.

    Sidney North Saanich RCMP say officers were called to a shopping plaza in Sidney at about 2:30 p.m.

    They say a number of people have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Firefighters and the BC Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

    RCMP spokesman Cpl. Brett Urano says in a news release the investigation is ongoing, but police have determined that alcohol is not a factor.

    Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage to contact them.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.  

