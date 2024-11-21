VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 1 airlifted to hospital after Pitt Meadows crash

    First responders on the scene of a crash in Pitt Meadows on Nov. 21, 2024. First responders on the scene of a crash in Pitt Meadows on Nov. 21, 2024.
    An air ambulance transported one person to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Pitt Meadows.

    Police have closed Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203 Street and are asking the public to avoid the area.

    CTV News saw one patient being loaded into a helicopter at the scene and has reached out to first responders for more information.

