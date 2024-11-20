BC Hydro reports 'extensive damage' from bomb cyclone that left 300,000 in the dark

BC Hydro says crews will be working around the clock to restore power to customers still in the dark after Tuesday's windstorm, which left more than 300,000 without power at its peak.

In an update Wednesday evening, the utility said outages caused by toppled trees, downed power poles and hurricane-force winds were still impacting approximately 65,000 customers on Vancouver Island and in the Gulf Islands.

"All available BC Hydro crews, contractor crews and vegetation crews are working hard to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," a statement from BC Hydro said.

Restoration efforts have been hampered in some of the hardest-hit areas, the utility explained.

"While the response has been strong, crews have encountered some challenges that have slowed progress in some areas. These include access challenges due to the heavy debris on some roads and highways, and sustained strong winds in some areas that are making it too dangerous for crews to begin work," the statement said.

"Due to the extensive damage, BC Hydro expects to have some customers out overnight and potentially longer because of the adverse conditions and level of damage incurred."

Nanaimo, Victoria, Duncan, Ladysmith and Port Hardy are among the places still bearing the brunt of the storm's impacts on Vancouver Island, according to the utility. Crews from the Lowr Mainland, where power has been restored to almost all customers, have been deployed to the Island to assist.

Hydro crews won't be able to make it to Quadra and Cortes Islands until Wednesday afternoon due to ferry disruptions, which have also delayed arrival to Denman and Hornby islands until Thursday morning.

Winds reached upwards of 100 km/h across Vancouver Island Tuesday night, with Environment Canda recording a peak wind gust of 170 km/h on Sartine Island, off the northern tip.