Vancouver mayor expected to provide Park Board transition update

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is expected to unveil plans for the proposed transition away from the elected park board on Thursday morning.

The City of Vancouver wrote in a statement that the news conference will address the progress made on the governance structure, recommendations for converting temporary parks to permanent parks, and opportunities for enhanced organizational integration.

Last December, council voted to abolish the elected board, which remains the only one of its kind for major cities in Canada. Over the last year, some community members and former commissioners have criticized the mayor’s decision, calling it undemocratic.

Sim has called the current system broken and believes the community would be better served if the responsibilities fell under the umbrella of city council. The province, the Musqueam Indian Band, the Squamish Nation, and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation have supported this move.

The board's elimination requires changing the Vancouver Charter, a provincial statute regulating the city and the park board.

B.C.'s premier previously suggested the charter would only be changed after consultation with First Nations.

Thursday's news conference is also expected to include speakers such as city staff, Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow, and Squamish Nation Council Chairperson Khelsilem.

The update will then be presented at the Standing Committee on Policy and Strategic Priorities on Nov. 27.