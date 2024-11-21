Another windstorm headed to B.C.’s South Coast Friday, Environment Canada says

Another fall storm is forecast to bring high winds to B.C.’s South Coast on Friday, Environment Canada says.

An area of low pressure is set to deepen off the coast of Washington Thursday night and is expected to move north toward Vancouver Island on Friday, according to the federal weather agency.

A special weather statement is in effect for Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, while a wind warning has been issued for the southern area of Howe Sound, including Bowen Island.

For Howe Sound, Environment Canada says northerly outflow winds will arrive Thursday night and peak Friday morning, with gusts up to 90 km/h, and ease in the afternoon.

The agency warned of possible power outages, fallen tree branches, damage to roof shingles and windows and hazardous driving conditions in that region.

On Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, forecasters say southeasterly winds will increase through the day on Friday and peak in the afternoon or evening before easing at night or early Saturday.

The latest blustery bout comes as the region is still recovering from a bomb cyclone weather event that toppled trees and cut power for more than 300,000 homes and businesses earlier this week.

Environment Canada says the approaching system is not as intense as Tuesday’s bomb cyclone and thinks the wind will not be as fast, however “strong winds may still cause damages and disruptions, and slow down clean-up efforts.”

It asked Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast residents to prepare for power outages, secure loose outdoor objects and brace for travel disruptions.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, about 28,000 BC Hydro customers are still in the dark from the previous storm, according to the utility, which said it expects most people to have their electricity back by end of day, but residents in areas with extensive damage might have to wait longer.

Forecasters noted that the exact track of the storm is uncertain and if it comes closer to Vancouver Island or moves across it, the winds will be stronger.