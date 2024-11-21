Vancouver Taylor Swift fan offers apartment in exchange for Eras Tour ticket

VANCOUVER
    A Vancouver Swiftie is hoping for a miracle, as the pop star’s Vancouver stop on the Eras Tour inches closer.

    Jacci Rai wasn’t able to nab tickets when presale codes were announced last November. With shows just a few weeks away, and still no luck finding tickets, Rai said her friend recommended a unique idea.

    “We were trying to think of what we have as an advantage being in Vancouver and how we could get access to tickets without spending an arm and a leg. My friend suggested, ‘Well, why don’t you offer your apartment in exchange for tickets,'" she said, adding that she lives a short walk from the stadium.

    Rai posted a video to TikTok outlining her request. As of Wednesday, the video has received more than 66,000 views.

    While Rai said she’s had a few interested people reach out, she hasn't found the right fit yet.

    “It’s not that weird, even though it sounds crazy,” she said. “I think it could be such a fun story.”

    Walt Judas, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of B.C., said Rai’s idea of swapping a place to stay for a ticket is reminiscent the innovative housing options that were common during the 2010 Olympics.

    “I think people are creative," he said. "And hopefully we’ll see a whole group of people coming from out of town that enjoy Vancouver during that time.”

    With some hotels priced over $1,000 per night during Swift’s December run of concerts – Rai thinks she has a good chance of her offer working out.

    “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said. “We will do anything which is a little crazy. But what's crazier? Giving up my apartment? Or spending four-to-six thousand dollars for tickets?”

