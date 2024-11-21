Traffic light pole knocked over in Burnaby crash

An early morning crash in Burnaby toppled a traffic light pole, prompting a road closure.

Authorities say the two-vehicle crash at Kingsway and Royal Oak Avenue happened just after 5 a.m. and that one of the vehicles struck a light standard.

Around 7 a.m., a spokesperson for the Burnaby RCMP told CTV News it was unclear when the intersection will reopen and that drivers should plan to take an alternate route.

Information on what caused the collision and if anyone was seriously hurt is not yet available.

Images from the scene show a damaged pickup truck on the sidewalk and the traffic light pole lying across the intersection.