VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Traffic light pole knocked over in Burnaby crash

A crash closed the intersection of Kingsway and Royal Oak Ave in Burnaby on Nov. 21, 2024. A crash closed the intersection of Kingsway and Royal Oak Ave in Burnaby on Nov. 21, 2024.
Share

An early morning crash in Burnaby toppled a traffic light pole, prompting a road closure.

Authorities say the two-vehicle crash at Kingsway and Royal Oak Avenue happened just after 5 a.m. and that one of the vehicles struck a light standard.

Around 7 a.m., a spokesperson for the Burnaby RCMP told CTV News it was unclear when the intersection will reopen and that drivers should plan to take an alternate route.

Information on what caused the collision and if anyone was seriously hurt is not yet available.

Images from the scene show a damaged pickup truck on the sidewalk and the traffic light pole lying across the intersection.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News