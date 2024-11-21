Vancouver Rise FC hires Denmark's Heiner-Moller as head coach
Vancouver Rise FC has its first head coach — former Danish national team midfielder Anja Heiner-Moller.
Heiner-Moller, 46, joins the Northern Super League club following two years as head coach of Denmark's U-19 national women's team.
She previously coached in the Danish women's league, and spent three years as an academy coach with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and North Shore Girls Soccer Club between 2018 to 2020.
Heiner-Moller played in more than 250 games for Danish clubs Brondby IF, Odense Boldklub and Hillerod G & I, and represented Denmark in 44 national team games.
Rise announced the signing Thursday, with sporting director Stephanie Labbé saying in a statement that Heiner-Moller is an "emerging coach" who knows how to get the best out of her players.
The NSL is set to kick off its inaugural season in April 2025.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect charged in Toronto airport gold heist
Peel police say a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of one of the suspects charged in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
Son of Norway crown princess detained for one week in rape probe
The son of Norway's crown princess will be jailed for up to one week while police investigate accusations of rape made against him, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
Watch Dramatic video shows officers save driver from burning truck after brakes fail
Stunning video shows officers in Columbus, Ohio jumping into action to save a driver from his burning pickup truck.
Jussie Smollett's conviction in 2019 attack on himself is overturned
The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned actor Jussie Smollett's conviction on charges that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in downtown Chicago in 2019 and lied to police.
Canadian painting found in barn, purchased for US$50 sells for hundreds of thousands at auction
An Emily Carr painting that sold for US$50 at an estate sale has fetched C$290,000 at a Toronto auction.
1991-2024 Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Near-record gusts knock out power to 150K Vancouver Island customers; BC Hydro brings in reinforcements from mainland
The clean up was well underway Wednesday on Vancouver Island after a night of chaos.
-
B.C. RCMP say multiple victims injured in single vehicle crash
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left "multiple" people injured.
-
BC Hydro reports 'extensive damage' from bomb cyclone that left 300,000 in the dark
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Edmonton
-
Coun. Cartmell running to be Edmonton's next mayor
Two-term Edmonton city councillor Tim Cartmell will be running for mayor in 2025.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Some snow to go along with the cold
Winter officially starts in one month, but we're getting an early taste this week.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
-
Snowy conditions in Calgary create slippery roads on Thursday
Calgarians woke up to more snow on Thursday, part of a system of weather that's expected to continue until at least Saturday.
-
'Hope and optimism': 112-year-old Calgary theatre to keep operating
A historic Calgary theatre will be able to remain open as an agreement was finally reached between the operator and its landlord.
Lethbridge
-
Giving Machine at Lethbridge's Park Place Mall sells you things that go straight to people in need
There’s a new way to give this holiday season.
-
Charges laid in September assault of 16-year-old: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an autumn attack that saw a 16-year-old badly injured.
-
Lethbridge-West voters heading to the polls on December 18
Some Lethbridge residents will be heading to the polls next month to elect their next MLA. The Government of Alberta announced the Lethbridge-West byelection will take place on Dec. 18.
Winnipeg
-
1991-2024
1991-2024 Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
-
More medical, law enforcement testimony expected in human smuggling trial
The prosecution is expecting to wrap up its case today in the trial of two men accused of human smuggling at the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.
-
'It's definitely frightening': Woman warns of scammers posing as Manitoba Hydro workers
A Winnipeg woman is warning others to be on guard after she was nearly duped by an elaborate scam involving fake Manitoba Hydro workers, Bitcoin machines, and a “frightening” amount of her own personal information.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP still searching for man wanted after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current
The Saskatchewan RCMP says officers are still looking for one man wanted in connection to serious assaults that took place in Swift Current in October, but said they have arrested a second suspect.
-
Several Sask. Credit Unions considering merger
Three Credit Unions in Saskatchewan are exploring a potential merger – with work on the transition beginning as early as next year.
-
Sask. agricultural equipment manufacturer fined $100,000 for worker injury
A Saskatchewan agricultural equipment manufacturer is facing a $100,000 fine after a worker was injured in the workplace.
Saskatoon
-
Alberta non-profit Mustard Seed to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse
Alberta-based non-profit the Mustard Seed is stepping up to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse.
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
-
Saskatoon teen pleads guilty in high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old
A Saskatoon teen accused of driving a car involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old last spring has pleaded guilty to his charges.
Toronto
-
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
-
Toronto woman scammed out of $158K gets nearly half her money back
A Toronto woman who was defrauded out of $158,000 in a roofing scam over the summer received about half her money back following a tip from a CTV News viewer.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
Montreal
-
Older workers: Quebec revises the tax credit for career extension
Workers aged 60 to 64 will no longer be entitled to the tax credit for career extension, which could represent tax savings of $1,540 per year.
-
Canadian border officers seize record number of stolen vehicles in Quebec
It's official — Quebec has set a new record for the most stolen vehicles recovered in one year by Canadian border agents.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
-
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
-
TransitNext submits ‘substantial completion notice’ for Trillium Line
The consortium responsible for building Ottawa's new north-south line, TransitNext, says it is ready for the City of Ottawa to begin the final phase of approvals before opening the line to the public.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
-
CTV Atlantic to host roundtable discussion with Nova Scotia's party leaders
The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties will take part in a roundtable discussion at CTV Atlantic in Halifax on Thursday.
-
N.S. teen caught on video driving close to 200 km/h, holding liquor: Yarmouth RCMP
A 19-year-old is facing charges after video of him allegedly driving close to 200 km/h while holding alcohol was shared on social media in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
-
Members of motorcycle gangs facing more charges following Cambridge robbery
Four members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club are facing robbery and weapons charges as part of an ongoing investigation.
-
'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire
A London father and son say they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit LRT involved in Kitchener crash
There could be some headaches for drivers in Kitchener after a serious crash in Kitchener.
-
Members of motorcycle gangs facing more charges following Cambridge robbery
Four members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club are facing robbery and weapons charges as part of an ongoing investigation.
-
Man who stabbed ex-girlfriend and police officer will soon be out on statutory release
A man who plead guilty to a double stabbing in 2015 will soon be out on statutory release, but he'll have to follow some strict conditions set out by the parole board.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
-
Sudbury police will begin body camera training next month
Greater Sudbury Police has taken delivery of body cameras for its officers and will begin training next month.
N.L.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.