Here's how far gas prices are predicted to fall in Metro Vancouver this weekend

After more than a week of steady gas prices in Metro Vancouver, the cost dipped Friday and is expected to fall even further Saturday.

According to gas-price prediction site Gas Wizard, regular gas is expected to dip to 193.9 cents per litre on Saturday, down from Friday's price of 198.9. On Thursday, the price was 201.9 at many local stations.

Prices last broke a record on June 6, reaching 236.9. While they've since fallen, they've remained around 200 cents per litre for the past week.

Metro Vancouver's gas prices are typically among the highest in the country. But as of Friday, prices are believed to be higher in the province's Sunshine Coast and Columbia Shuswap regions, according to a heat map from GasBuddy.com.

Earlier this year, when drivers were paying what was at the time a record-breaking 214.9 cents a litre, B.C. Premier John Horgan promised relief in the form of a one-time $110 rebate.

That record has been broken several times since, but the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia said there are currently no plans for another initiative like the rebate.

Initially, most drivers were expected to get that rebate in June. But in an update earlier this month, ICBC told CTV News that about 860,000 insured drivers have received that payout. With an estimated 3.5 million expecting cheques, that meant about 2.46 million were still waiting for the money.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione