Woman killed in Vancouver's Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood, suspect in custody

    The Vancouver Police Department's headquarters on Cambie Street are seen in a Shutterstock image.
    A woman is dead and a 46-year-old suspect is in custody after an incident in Vancouver's Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood overnight.

    The Vancouver Police Department shared few details in a statement Saturday morning, saying only that officers were called to a home near Rupert Street and Euclid Avenue around midnight.

    When they arrived, they found a woman in her 20s deceased. A second victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

    The VPD did not share the suspect's gender nor the manner in which the victims were injured.

    "There is no current risk to the public," police said in their statement.

    "Vancouver police homicide and forensics investigators will be working in the area throughout the day to collect evidence," police said. "Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500."

