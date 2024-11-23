Fall legislative sitting scrapped in B.C. as Speaker Chouhan confirmed to serve again

There won't be a sitting of the British Columbia legislature this fall as originally planned.

The Office of the Premier issued a brief statement Friday saying that Raj Chouhan has been confirmed to serve again as the Speaker of the legislature, so there is no need to hold a sitting.

Premier David Eby previously said there would be a brief sitting to elect a speaker before the end of the year.

But the new statement says the legislature will instead return in February, starting with a speech from the throne.

Eby's government was elected with 47 seats, giving it a one-seat majority, while the B.C. Conservatives won 44.

The premier has said he would work with the two Green members of the legislature or any other members of the Opposition on the government's priority issues of cost of living, housing and health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.