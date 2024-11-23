Black bear killed in self-defence after attack on dog-walker in Maple Ridge, B.C.

A black bear has died following a brawl with a man on a trail in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Around 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man was walking his dog off-leash on a trail near 240th Street when a black bear appeared and engaged the dog, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a statement issued Saturday morning.

The man was able to secure his dog and attempted to leave, but the bear attacked again.

“The man was injured as he fought with the bear,” said the statement.

The organization did not clarify exactly how the bear was killed, only that a group of anglers assisted the man and the bear died.

The dog owner, who received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, will not be punished for the killing as he had been acting out in self-defence, the statement said.

“A COS investigation, which included a sweep of the area, examination of physical evidence and interviewing the victim, determined the bear was killed in self-defence,” it said.

In light of the incident, the BCCOS is issuing a reminder that bears can still be on the move at this time of year, despite it nearing the end of fall.

“The COS reminds the public that despite the season, bears are still active in many areas, where milder temperatures and availability of attractants such as garbage may delay hibernation,” it said.

The organization recommends the public remain vigilant when in areas likely to contain wildlife, to be aware of the local surroundings, keep pets on leash and, when possible, travel in groups.

According to the BCCOS, last month there were 50 black bears killed in the province, with 41 of those destroyed by conservation officers and nine killed for “other reasons.”

For the year, there have so far been 334 black bears killed across B.C., 278 by conservation officers, and 56 for other reasons.