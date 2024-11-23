BC Hydro says power almost fully restored after B.C. windstorms

British Columbia's electric utility says it has restored power to almost all customers who suffered outages during the bomb cyclone earlier this week, but strong wind from a new storm has made repairs difficult in some areas.

BC Hydro says crews are working around the clock to repair outages across the province caused by the earlier weather system, which at one point affected more than 300,000 properties.

The utility says there are remaining pockets of outages in places such as Gabriola, Quadra and Cortes islands, as well as in communities like Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum Beach and Nanoose Bay, with access issues and new wind systems hampering restoration efforts.

A second fall storm following the bomb cyclone delayed several ferries along the coast and brought gusts over 100 km/h, but Environment Canada says it isn't as strong as its predecessor earlier in the week.

BC Hydro's outage list showed more than 5,600 customers without power Saturday morning across the province, with the highest concentration in the northern part of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says a wind warning is in effect for B.C.'s north and central coast, with outflow winds expected to reach 90 km/h in some places.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.