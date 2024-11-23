More than a dozen guns stolen during Mission, B.C., break-in, RCMP say

Mounties in Mission, B.C., are asking the public for help as they investigate a break-in during which more than a dozen firearms were stolen.

The incident occurred on Nov. 14, but police did not issue any public statements about it until Friday, when they shared photos of a suspect vehicle and asked the public to share information about sightings of it.

According to Mission RCMP, "a group of offenders" broke into a home near the north end of Sylvester Road in the city's Hatzic neighbourhood around 2 a.m.

The homeowners were away at the time, police said.

The suspects "forced entry into multiple locations on the property," police said, adding that they stole "a large firearms safe," more than a dozen guns and "a quantity of jewelry." Both rifles and handguns were among the weapons stolen, according to police.

"The offenders were well-prepared for the break and enter, and wore balaclavas and gloves," police said in their news release Friday.

Investigators seized a white 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan that they believe was involved in the theft on the same day that it occurred.

Search warrants executed on both the van and a property in the Silverdale area did not lead to the recovery of any of the stolen weapons or jewelry, police said.

Mounties are asking the public for any information that could assist them with their investigation, but said they're specifically seeking a few details.

Investigators want to hear about any sightings of the minivan in Mission, Silverdale or eastern Maple Ridge that occurred from Nov. 9 through 14, particularly if the vehicle was parked at a property and was not normally seen in the neighbourhood.

They're also looking for details about any suspicious activity in "the rural areas of Mission or Silverdale" that occurred between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Nov. 14 and involved one or more vehicles.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who locates a discarded gun safe, which is nearly five feet tall, and from anyone who encounters people attempting to sell firearms or jewelry under suspicious circumstances.

"There continues to be an active investigation into the matter, although there have been no arrests or charges to date," police said in their release.

"Anyone with information should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161."