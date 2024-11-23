Man arrested after allegedly attempting to set fire to Vancouver City Hall

A 36-year-old man was arrested and is facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to start a blaze at the front of Vancouver City Hall Friday night.

In a statement, Vancouver police said the man allegedly used an incendiary device to light a fire outside an entrance to the Vancouver council building. The fire was lit around 10 p.m. when the building, located at Cambie Street and West 12th Avenue, was closed.

When officers arrived, the fire was contained, as a witness had intervened to stop the flames from spreading, police said. The man was located and arrested nearby.

Police said the motive of the man, who is not believed to be from Vancouver, remains under investigation.

It marks the second arson attempt at the site, following an earlier incident in October where a 78-year-old man set a minivan outside the hall ablaze.

That man was charged with counts of arson to property, possession of explosives, possession of incendiary material and mischief.