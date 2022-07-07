2.64M B.C. drivers still waiting for gas rebate announced in March
2.64M B.C. drivers still waiting for gas rebate announced in March
Millions of drivers are still waiting for their rebate cheques issued when gas prices reached record highs in British Columbia, and although prices continue to climb, they shouldn't expect anything more in the mail.
Premier John Horgan promised B.C. drivers a bit of help back in the spring. He said the provincial government would send out $110 cheques to most people with auto insurance, an effort to help make ends meet after prices reached all-time highs in February.
The premier said the cheques would be issued through the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. The initiative would cost $395 million.
HYPOTHETICAL TIMELINE
Initially, drivers were told to expect their cheques in May into June, but as of the first week of July, millions are still waiting.
In an email to CTV News this week, a spokesperson from ICBC said the rebates started to go out in June, and that nearly 600,000 customers have received their money.
Those who pay for their insurance through direct deposit or credit card got the rebate first, as planned.
Another 260,000 cheques sent by mail have been processed, ICBC said, bringing the total to 860,000.
But millions more are waiting.
ICBC said the total number of relief rebates issued will be about 3.5 million. The latest update suggests 2.64 million haven't received the rebate they were told about in March.
ICBC was asked by CTV News for a timeline for the remainder, but did not provide specifics. The Crown corporation said only that another 200,000 cheques are scheduled to go out this week.
It did not say whether the plan is to send out that many every week, but if it was, the cheques could take 13.2 weeks.
In that hypothetical scenario, the last round of cheques would be going out in early October.
ANOTHER REBATE?
At the time, the rebate was first promised, the industry blamed the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the pain at the pumps. The record was then 214.9 cents per litre.
Prices never really went down after that.
Drivers have paid less here and there, but they've also paid more.
Over one weekend in June, gas stations were charging as much as 236.9 cents per litre in the Metro Vancouver area.
Despite the fact that drivers are paying quite a bit more at times than they were in February, when the rebate was announced, there is currently no plan for an additional rebate, ICBC told CTV News.
And so far, the provincial government has not followed the lead of others that have directly intervened with prices.
Last week, Ontario opted to cut the provincial gas tax, causing an 11-cent drop in the per-litre price for gas.
Before that, Alberta took the step of halting its gas tax of 13 cents per litre in March, in an effort to help drivers struggling with the costs. n
In B.C., no action has been taken beyond what the province said was a one-time rebate cheque, which drivers criticized as potentially not even covering one tank of gas, depending on the vehicle.
The unprecedented gas prices also didn't change a plan from the government to increase the provincial carbon tax on April 1.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
Developing
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
BREAKING | James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' has died at age 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of 'The Godfather' and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper 'Brian's Song' and the casino boss in 'Las Vegas,' has died. He was 82.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action
With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.
Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit at its annual gathering
Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations agreed to a forensic review of its finances dating back at least a decade in a resolution that says a serious problem exists within the assembly that is causing 'reputational harm.'
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Man taken into custody after dramatic standoff with police in Saanich
One man was taken away in an ambulance after a dramatic standoff with police in Saanich, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.
-
Police book more time at gun range for 'reintegration' training in wake of Saanich shooting
Officers with the Saanich and Victoria police departments will have a larger presence at a South Island gun range following an intense shooting that left two suspects dead and six officers injured last week.
-
Escaped pigs and piglets damage Vancouver Island golf course
People who are looking to swing a club at one Vancouver Island golf course have more than sand traps and water hazards to look out for.
Calgary
-
3 victims rushed to hospital after Stoney Trail crash
Three people were injured in a crash on Stoney Trail N.E. on Thursday morning.
-
'Can't just kick me out': Indigenous woman alleges major oilsands company banned her for smudging
An Indigenous woman from Calgary says she feels discriminated against by her former employer after she was suspended from the property and for smudging, while the company says workers' lodges are smoke-free including for ceremonial smoking.
-
Grizzly bear relocated from Canmore after bluff charging someone
A grizzly bear that reportedly 'bluff charged' a person in the Canmore area recently has been relocated.
Edmonton
-
Live weather updates: Risk of severe thunderstorms, potential for tornadoes
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Worker killed at Suncor site in northern Alberta
A worker is dead after an incident at the Suncor Base Plant Mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday morning.
-
Oilers unveil new, but classic, jerseys
The Oilers are going back to the original royal blue and orange look the team wore during the '80s dynasty.
Toronto
-
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
-
Toronto eyeing new plan to ban cats from going outdoors unless on leash
Toronto city council passed a motion Wednesday that could see cats banned from roaming freely outdoors.
-
Woman taken to hospital after another apparent random attack at Toronto transit station
Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at a Toronto transit station.
Montreal
-
Quebec enters seventh wave of COVID-19
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
-
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
-
Supreme Court refuses to hear Pierre Karl Peladeau's challenge against his sister
The Supreme Court of Canada is refusing to hear the challenge by Pierre Karl Péladeau and his brother, Érik Péladeau, in a case concerning their father's inheritance against their sister, Anne-Marie Péladeau.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Transit gets $478 million in government funds
Winnipeg’s transit system is getting an overhaul, including electric buses, a new garage, and a complete redesign of the city’s transit network.
-
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
-
Suspicious death of Manitoba man now ruled a homicide: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said what they once were investigating as a suspicious death has now been deemed a homicide.
Saskatoon
-
Plane that brought displaced Ukrainians to Sask. returns to Poland with supplies
A plane that brought Ukrainian citizens to Saskatchewan is flying back to Poland full of supplies.
-
'I want to give them a good start': Sask. woman says $660,501 VLT win will help put kids through university
A Humboldt, Sask. woman is more than a half-million dollars richer after a VLT win.
-
'I’ve never met another heart child before': Kids with heart disease find community at Sask. summer camp
After a two-year break due to the pandemic, there's a unique summer camp that is returning.
Regina
-
Angus Street reopened following SWAT operation: Regina police
The 1500 block of Angus Street is clear after being shut down for several hours while the Regina Police Service SWAT team conducted an operation on Thursday morning.
-
Regina driver handed $1,400 fine for cell phone use
A Regina driver was fined $1,400 after being stopped for using a cell phone while behind the wheel.
-
Crops progressing steadily across Saskatchewan
Crops are quickly progressing across Saskatchewan due to a combination of widespread and rainfall and relatively warm weather according the province’s crop report for June 28 to July 4.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP, following concerns the federal police force has withheld documents related to the deaths of 22 people.
-
Urban Indigenous health centre coming to Halifax
A new health care centre is opening in Halifax on Friday to help promote urban Indigenous wellness.
-
More Nova Scotians eligible for fourth COVID-19 shot
Eligibility for second COVID-19 booster shots has expanded in Nova Scotia.
London
-
Western Mustangs mourn passing of Coach Jason Kenemy
The Western University Mustangs are mourning the sudden loss of Coach Jason “KJ” Kenemy Thursday.
-
Foodland fire in Dorchester
Dorchester residents will have to make a longer drive to pick up groceries.
-
100 'Brick-shaped objects' seized at Blue Water Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Blue Water Bridge between Sarnia, Ont. and Port Huron, MI have intercepted 100 brick-shaped objects suspected to be cocaine.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario hospitals warn of more upcoming ER closures through the summer
Some Ontario hospitals, particularly those in smaller communities, are warning that recent emergency department closures may recur throughout the summer.
-
OPP want help to identify Bracebridge shoplifters
Bracebridge are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred on Manitoba Street on June 29.
-
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in stabbing at University of Waterloo residence
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing Wednesday night at a University of Waterloo residence.
-
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
-
Cambridge musical spotlights autism and the man behind Alice and Wonderland
The musical works of a Cambridge mother and daughter return to the stage this week.