Surrey crash sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash in Surrey Friday night.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the intersection of 80 Avenue and 176 Street, also known as Highway 15, shortly after 7 p.m.

Images from the scene showed significant damage to both vehicles that were involved, and fire crews could be seen using the Jaws of Life to rescue one of the drivers.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it dispatched three ambulances to the area and paramedics treated two people on scene and took two others to hospital.

Surrey RCMP said both drivers were taken to hospital in stable condition.

While the investigation is ongoing, alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

They asked anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 24-173258.