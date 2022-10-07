Have you seen this vehicle? Local brewery's 'Beer Mobile' stolen from East Vancouver parking lot

A Vancouver brewery is hoping members of the public can help find its "Beer Mobile," which it says was stolen over the weekend.

With a pinch of humour in its social media post, Steamworks Brewing said it's looking for its "defenceless" beer delivery vehicle that was taken from an East Vancouver parking lot.

"The young, newly swaddled vehicle was peacefully parked for a night of rest when unknown persons wrenched it from sleep and forcefully drove it to an unknown destination, against its will," the post said, with a crying emoji.

The brewery's post referred to the vehicle's bright orange paint job as a "onesie."

"It loved that outfit," the post said. "Now, its out there somewhere in this big city, all alone and scared, unable to deliver beer and tell us about its joyful day playing in traffic. We’re worried sick and just want to see it returned home safely."

While the post may be whimsical, the request for help is entirely serious. Steamworks said the theft happened sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The vehicle's a 2022 Subaru Ascent, with the licence plate SC2 74E.

The brewery asked anyone who spots the vehicle to report it to local police, noting there are other similarly outfitted Subarus in the fleet, so it's important to double check the licence plates.

"Please help our defenceless beer mobile come back home," Steamworks' notice said.