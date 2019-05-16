A man charged in connection with a crash that killed two women and severely injured a third in Surrey last fall has pleaded guilty.

Nicolas Karvouniaris stood in a Surrey courtroom Thursday afternoon and pleaded guilty to two charges of dangerous driving causing death and one charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Just after midnight on Nov. 4, 2018, a black Jeep Cherokee crossed a median on 88 Avenue near 134 Street and collided with a Ford Escape. The crash killed 50-year-old Sarah Dhillon, a maternity ward nurse at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. Dhillon was the wife of Abbotsford police Sgt. Paul Dhillon and a mother of three.

The collision also injured Paige Nagata and Livia Kilian, who were in the vehicle with Dhillon. Nagata later died.

Karvouniaris left the courthouse briefly after pleading guilty, but did not comment.

Dhillon’s husband was in the courtroom to hear the plea, along with relatives of Kilian. A public Facebook page documenting Kilian’s recovery indicates she spent months in hospital after the crash, which left her with numerous injuries including collapsed lungs.

Court records show a number of previous driving infractions for Karvouniaris, including five for speeding, two for violating a license restriction and one for running a red light.

Karvouniaris’s defence lawyer told the court a psychological report is going to be done.

The date for sentencing has yet to be set.