A man in his 20s is facing charges following a fatal crash in Surrey early Sunday morning.

Nicolas Karvouniaris, 25, was charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm following the collision that occurred just after midnight.

A black 2016 Jeep Cherokee was travelling west on 88 Avenue when it crossed over the centre median and collided with an eastbound Ford Escape near 134 Street.

The driver of the Escape died at the scene, and two passengers were still in hospital Wednesday for treatment of their injuries. A third person was hurt, but police say their injuries were minor and they've since been released from hospital.

The sole occupant of the Cherokee was taken into custody at the time, and also had minor injuries.

Three days later, police announced the charges and appealed to witnesses for more information.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information or video is asked to reach out. Tips can be left through the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or through Crime Stoppers anonymously.