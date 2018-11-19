

A second woman has died in the Surrey, B.C. crash that claimed the life of nurse earlier this month.

Mounties said a passenger, who was rushed hospital following the collision on Nov. 4, has succumbed to her injuries.

The woman has been identified online as Paige Nagata. An online fundraiser set up for the woman said she was in the back seat when a Jeep Cherokee collided head-on with the SUV she was in.

The GoFundMe page said Nagata died Sunday, and that the $12,000 collected in just days will be used for her funeral arrangements.

Sarah Dhillon, a 50-year-old nurse from Abbotsford, also died in the crash. Another passenger in her vehicle was injured.

A 25-year-old driver has been charged in connection to the crash on 88 Avenue.

In the days after the crash, police announced Nicolas Karvouniaris faced one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Karvouniaris has nine previous driving infractions on his record: five for speeding, two for driving contrary to restrictions and one for running a red light.