The 25-year-old driver charged in connection with a fatal crash in Surrey, B.C. over the weekend has nine previous driving infractions on his record.

Nicolas Karvouniaris was allegedly behind the wheel of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee that crossed into oncoming traffic on 88 Avenue early Sunday morning, hitting a Ford Escape and killing the driver.

The deceased has since been identified as Sarah Dhillon, a 50-year-old nurse from Abbotsford Regional Hospital who was married to a police officer.

An obituary in The Abbotsford News described her as "a shining light" in the lives of those who knew her.

Karvouniaris is charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in Sunday’s crash, which also injured two other people from Dhillon’s car.

His previous record contains five infractions for speeding, two for driving contrary to restrictions, and one for running a red light – potentially enough to have resulted in a driving prohibition, according to lawyer Paul Doroshenko.

"The NDP is really coming down hard on people with multiple tickets," Doroshenko said. "If you have two tickets in a two-year period now … there's a fairly good chance you're going to see some sort of prohibition or something trying to deter that conduct in the future."

The solicitor general's office says police can report high-risk drivers to the superindendent of motor vehicles, but that measure only began last December.

It's unclear whether Karvouniaris was ever served a prohibition, but based on his record, Doroshenko said it only would have been temporary.

"If you're convicted of three impaired driving offences, then you have a lifetime driving prohibition but aside from that, there's nothing really else that's going to trigger your licence being cancelled indefinitely," he told CTV News.

Dhillon, who worked in Abbotsford hospital's maternity ward, left behind her husband and three children.

"Whether she was helping mums deliver their babies, cheering on her boyz (her loving term for her sons), walking her dogs or dancing til dawn with Paul the love of her life, she filled the space around her with love, care, generosity and joy," her obituary reads.

A prayer service was held for Dhillon Wednesday night at Northview Community Church, and a celebration of life is planned at the Church in the Valley at 3 p.m. on Nov. 18.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim