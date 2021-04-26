Advertisement
Driver crashes after failing to stop for police, leading to morning highway closure: Abbotsford police
Highway 11 at McCallum Road was closed on April 26, 2021, while police investigated a crash.
VANCOUVER -- A section of highway in Abbotsford was closed by police Monday morning after a driver collided into a concrete barrier.
Highway 11 at McCallum Road was closed after officers tried to stop a vehicle in that area just before 1:30 a.m., the Abbotsford Police Department said.
"The vehicle failed to stop for police, and within seconds collided with a concrete barrier on Highway 11," police said in a news release.
"An 18-year-old female suffered critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital."
In its statement, which was issued just before 7 a.m., police said that area would still be closed "for several hours" while police investigate the incident.
B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is also sending a team to the scene.
The IIO is an independent agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.