VANCOUVER -- An 80-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after crashing her car into her own home in Burnaby Monday.

The incident unfolded at about 4 p.m., in a lane behind a house on Ridgelawn Drive in the northern part of the city.

First responders were originally called to a report of a rollover crash, but when they arrived, they saw the driver had flipped her vehicle into her own house.

"When we arrived, we realized the vehicle was actually into the back of the house, at the rear of the property and driven through a fence, off of an elevated parking platform, landed in the backyard and then rolled into the house," said Capt. John Wiesner with the Burnaby Fire Department.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle and firefighters had to cut the car apart to get her out. She was conscious at the scene and was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

First responders say the crash appeared to be an accident.