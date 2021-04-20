VANCOUVER -- Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was fatally struck in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Officers say the 67-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, died after being hit by a semi-truck Tuesday morning.

The driver of the truck had been heading down East Cordova Street near Princess Avenue at the time of the crash, which was shortly before 10 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver remained at the scene, and police say they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Officers are still working to piece together what happened, Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release, but are looking for witnesses and people with dash-cam video to come forward.

The man is Vancouver's fifth pedestrian fatality of 2021.